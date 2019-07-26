Society

Husband surprises Amazon-loving wife with Amazon box birthday cake

NORTH CAROLINA -- A North Carolina man had a prime idea for his wife's birthday.

Waylon McGuire decided to surprise his Amazon-loving wife with one of her favorite things.

No, it's not an Amazon Prime package, but it looks like one. Instead, it's a cake decorated like a delivery box.

His wife, Emily, said it made her laugh so hard.

The couple posted pictures of the cake on Facebook, where it has racked up thousands of shares and likes.

The cake was created by Sweet Dreams Bakery in North Carolina.

SEE MORE:

Amazon offering employees $10K to quit, start delivery businesses

Amazon plans one-day shipping for its Prime members
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinafunny videoamazonviral videobirthdayu.s. & worldcake
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man struck by subway, suspicious package in backpack deemed safe
3 fires in Linden, 1 in Roselle called suspicious, may be linked
11 hurt, including 6 firefighters in Bronx building fire
Push to change date of Halloween picks up steam
Video: Innocent man shot while playing dominoes in Bronx
LI man accused of sending pictures of genitals to girl
AccuWeather: Nice stretch continues Friday
Show More
Missing Centereach man found dead inside crashed vehicle
U.S. fertility rate falls to record low
Photo of armed students at Emmett Till sign is investigated
Loose tire rolls down NJ highway until crashing into car
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
More TOP STORIES News