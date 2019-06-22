ICE confirms plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members in deportation raids beginning Sunday

NEW YORK -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement's top official told ABC News on Friday that the agency plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members, adding that "there has to be consequences" to entering the United States illegally.ICE Acting Director Mark Morgan confirmed the planned enforcement in an interview with ABC News Live. Despite a recent tweet by President Donald Trump that indicated "millions" of deportations would begin next week, Morgan said no such operation was in the works.The targeted individuals have already received deportation orders but are still living in the United States, Morgan said.The development came as CNN, citing a senior immigration official, reported that ICE would move forward on Sunday with the arrest and deportation of families with court-ordered removals.According to CNN, the Executive Office for Immigration Review announced last year that it had started tracking family cases in 10 immigration court locations.Although New York City is not a confirmed target, it is home to many undocumented people.Local state and city officals are vowing to fight back against the raids: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging people who have concerns to call the ActionNYC hotline at 1-800-354-0365, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is directing the Liberty Defense Project to assist families in need of legal services this weekend."This is not about fear," Morgan told ABC News. "No one is instilling fear in anyone. This is about the rule of law and maintaining the integrity of the system."Immigration activists believe this is the wrong thing to do."What we see with these threats is to create not just fear amongst the individuals that they're targeting but fear amongst the entire community," said Angelica Salas of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.Federal officials say a record number of migrant families have arrived at the southern border in recent months. Of the roughly 144,000 migrants stopped by U.S. authorities in May, more than 105,000 came as families.Immigration experts say people under threat of deportation still have legal rights."They do not have to open their door to any ICE agent unless they have a warrant with their name on it, not someone else's name on it. You have the right to remain silent, you don't have to offer any information about your immigration status to them," Salas said.----------