BOISE, Idaho --A top Idaho wildlife official has resigned amid outrage over photos of him posing with wildlife he killed in Africa, including an entire family of baboons.
Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he asked for and accepted Blake Fischer's resignation on Monday. Fischer was one of seven members on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
Fischer and his wife shot at least 14 animals in Namibia, according to the photos and descriptions in an email he sent to more than 100 recipients.
One photo showed Fisher smiling with four dead baboons propped in front of him, blood visible on the abdomen of the smallest baboon. He used a bow and arrows to kill them.
They also killed a giraffe, leopard, impala, sable antelope, waterbuck, kudu, warthog, gemsbok (oryx) and an eland.
"I didn't do anything illegal," Fischer said initially. "I didn't do anything unethical. I didn't do anything immoral."
Most of the photos with the African animals are posed as standard big game hunting photos of the kind often seen in Idaho with deer, elk and mountain lions.
"So I shot a whole family of baboons," Fischer wrote below the photo in the emails he sent.
Keith Stonebraker, a former commission member, had said an apology by Fischer would satisfy him.
"They killed a whole family, including small baboons, and I think that's revolting," Stonebraker said. "It just puts a bad light on us."
The commission Fischer serves on makes policy decisions concerning Idaho's wildlife, and it often manages game populations through hunting and fishing regulations. Those regulations are intended to require ethical behavior in the pursuit of wildlife. Some of Idaho's policies, such as on wolf and grizzly bear hunting, have been challenged in federal courts.
Former commission member Fred Trevey was one of the officials who called on Fischer to resign.
"Sportsmanlike behavior is the center pin to maintaining hunting as a socially acceptable activity," he wrote in an email obtained by the newspaper through a public records request.
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts