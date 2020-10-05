Society

This 102-year-old wasn't going to let COVID-19 stop her from voting

CHICAGO, Illinois -- A retired Chicago teacher geared up to make sure she could cast her ballot to vote.

Bea Lumpkin is 102-years-old, and this week she showed that age and the pandemic are not a barrier to voting.

The Chicago Teacher's Union tweeted out a picture of her voting by mail with a message, "If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote!"



Lumpkin dressed up in all the protective gear she could find to make her vote count.

