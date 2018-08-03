INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --Protesters are occupying Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez's office Friday morning and they have signs out front on Amsterdam Avenue.
The protesters have been inside the office since Thursday night. The lights to the office were off early Friday morning, but a construction worker outside says the protesters were definitely still in there, perhaps sleeping.
Overnight, Councilman Rodriguez tweeted a photo of those 11 protestors occupying his office. Rodriguez was just requesting that they keep the front door locked.
For the safety of one of our staff who still in the office now at 1:50AM with the advocates who already met with the Council Member, please keep our front door locked. My staff has a 4 years old daughter and is all our safety. As a office, we support your fight, but safety first! pic.twitter.com/0eHRrHh8NT— Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) August 3, 2018
All voices are important. Welcome everyone to read the plan. pic.twitter.com/NY7fH2XnMf— Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) August 3, 2018
They are upset about a planned vote next week to rezone parts of Inwood, even though the scope of the plan has been reduced.
Committee votes Thursday only included land east of 10th Avenue.
The goal is to increase affordable housing, but longtime neighbors worry they will be priced out.
WATCH the councilman's presentation Thursday at City Hall
"It'll force a lot of residents to have to go because the rents will go extremely high and it will actually change the texture of the neighborhood," a protester said.
"I just worry that we're going to displace something that has provided a pretty rich culture for our neighborhood," another protester said.
This is part of a larger plan by Mayor Bill de Blasio to rezone neighborhoods citywide to boost affordable housing.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts