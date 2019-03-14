Society

'Jersey Shore' club owner says recording shows Seaside Heights discriminates against minorities

EMBED <>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on Seaside Heights' town leaders being accused of discriminating against minorities.

By Eyewitness News
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- The owner of a club made famous on the hit MTV show 'Jersey Shore' says secret recordings prove that town leaders in Seaside Heights discriminate against minorities.

Club Karma is just a shell of what the nightclub once was. Back in the day, it hosted the cast from the show.

Club owner John Saddy has declared bankruptcy after closing down following arrests for underage drinking and drug use.

But his lawyer claims the club was targeted because the owner wanted to bring in more hip hop music and minority clientele.

"You know they didn't like black people in town and they were complaining if I played hip hop or whatever," said Saddy.

A secret audio recording between Saddy and a former town official, John Camera, is being used as evidence to show the town looks down on minorities.

"I was sent down, asked to go check out what kind of crowd there was there," Camera is heard saying on the recording. "The word was you were having all kinds of people they didn't want in town, catering to different ethnic groups that were a problem."

"Seaside, they think it's like 1960," said Saddy.

The lawyer for the club owner believes his client's desire to bring in gays and minorities to boost business was unwelcome.

"They're trying to promote this image as a family environment," said lawyer Tom Mallon. "But in reality, it's a white family environment."

The borough attorney for Seaside Heights issued a statement that read in part:
"The Borough absolutely denies these outrageous, false and inflammatory allegations made by an individual who is looking for money and who is willing to make wild and unsupported smears about public servants in pursuit of that money. The Borough of Seaside Heights does not discriminate on the basis of race or sexual preference or identity. Period.This false complaint stems from the Borough's application earlier this year seeking injunctive relief against Saddy's operation of a business in outside its Planning Board approvals."

Club Karma's doors have been shut down since Memorial Day weekend and the owner owes over $500,000.

But the lawyer for the community says everybody is welcome in Seaside Heights.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyseaside heightsocean countyjersey shoremtvdiscrimination
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bystander trying to break up NYC subway fight stabbed
Death of 4-month-old baby in NYC hotel deemed homicide
Reputed crime boss killed in front of SI home
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Party City employee slashed in face inside NYC store
Gang member pleads guilty in 2005 LI murder of basketball player
Ex-NYPD cop, wife charged in alleged drug operation at LI home
Show More
NYC shoreline to be extended 2 blocks to combat climate change
'RHONJ' star faces deportation after release from prison
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
Woman punched, sexually assaulted in Manhattan stairwell
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
More TOP STORIES News