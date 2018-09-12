SOCIETY

Jewish art collector's descendant gets Nazi-looted Renoir back in ceremony at New York City museum

Sylvie Sulitzer stands with a Renoir painting that was returned to her in a reparation ceremony at a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

By DEEPTI HAJELA
NEW YORK --
The granddaughter of a Jewish art collector whose paintings were stolen by the Nazis has been reunited with one of the works, an Impressionist piece by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

Sylvie Sulitzer saw "Two Women in a Garden" for the first time on Wednesday at New York's Museum of Jewish Heritage. The ceremony included the law enforcement officials who helped get the painting back to her.

Sulitzer's grandfather, Alfred Weinberger, was an art collector in Paris who put some of his paintings in a bank vault before fleeing the Nazis.

Nazi records show they raided the vault and took Weinberger's paintings, including the Renoir.

The painting was scheduled to go up for auction in 2013. Sulitzer's lawyers reached out to the auction house, which notified the FBI.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
