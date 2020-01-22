Society

Join in the Magic of Storytelling to benefit First Book

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Walt Disney Company's Magic of Storytelling campaign came to life on Manhattan's Upper East Side Wednesday morning as our own Shirleen Allicot shared her love of reading with young kids.

The children's faces lit up as Shirleen read from a Dr. Seuss classic at PS 171 Patrick Henry on East 103rd Street.

You can join forces with ABC7NY and Disney by posting a photo of yourself while you read from your favorite childhood book.

Place it on Twitter on Instagram with #MagicofStorytelling between now and March 31 to help bring the knowledge of books to kids.

You can also buy books on shopdisney.com. Disney will donate a new book to First Book for every purchase.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citychildrenbooksdisneymagic of storytelling
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found after car crashes into NY building deemed homicide
Police: Dozens sickened at LI building with illegal heating units
Fairway Market denies bankruptcy reports
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Jersey Shore town expects tens of thousands for Trump rally
Cold-stunned iguanas falling from Florida trees
Malnourished dog with burn marks on its head abandoned on LI
Show More
Crossing guard struck outside Staten Island school
Man dead, woman critically injured in Brooklyn fire
Pediatric cancer nonprofit aims for Diddy's support with video
Teen struck by driver after getting off school bus in NJ
70-year-old woman randomly punched in head outside Brooklyn park
More TOP STORIES News