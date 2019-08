Jones Beach celebrates 90th birthday

JONES BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Jones Beach celebrates its 90th birthday on Sunday!The regular parking fee of $10 will be reduced to just 50 cents for the day -- the amount charged when the beach opened in 1929. Actors in period costumes will also be strolling the boardwalk.Anyone who goes to the Central Mall starting at 11:00 a.m. will be offered a free piece of the 400-pound birthday cake or cupcake.Beachgoers can also enjoy a food truck festival at the West Bathhouse, featuring Cousin's Maine Lobster All Star Specialties, Neapolitan Pizza Express, and more.Other activities include magic shows, lawn games, and selfie stations.The 2,413-acre park, with more than six miles of beaches along the Long Island coast, draws in around six million tourists a year.----------