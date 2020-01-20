here and now

Journalist recalls shadowing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for two weeks

On Monday, the nation pays tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The civil rights icon spent his last days fighting for economic justice and racial equality.

Two weeks before Dr. King's assassination in Memphis in 1968, a young reporter for the Washington Daily News was assigned to cover Dr. King's journey as he traveled through the deep South promoting his poor people's campaign.

David Holmberg spent more than 40 years primarily covering race, the Civil Rights Movement, courts and crime. He has written for Newsday, the Village Voice and the New York Times Magazine, to name a few.
Theater arts program aims to help the formerly incarcerated overcome the trauma of prison
Former J.P. Morgan Chase managing director launches mobile banking platform geared towards underbanked communities
Civil rights activist recalls marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from Selma to Montgomery
Ailey Extension offers affordable dance classes for people of all ages and skill levels
