Judge rules 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice must remain behind bars

A judge has ruled that 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice' must remain bars while fighting to remain in the country.
Giudice has been held at an ICE facility since March when he was released from prison.
He served a 41-month sentence for conspiracy to commit wire and bankruptcy fraud.
Giudice is supposed to be deported to his native Italy but wants to stay in New Jersey where his wife Teresa and their four daughters live.
