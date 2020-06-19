juneteenth

Juneteenth marches, protests planned across the Tri-State region

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Juneteenth celebrations, marking the end of slavery and the Civil War, are taking place Friday across the Tri-State area.

This year's celebrations are especially significant, as protests against police brutality and racial injustice continue.

RELATED: What is Juneteenth?

In New York, Juneteenth is a state holiday for the first time, and events are planned across New York City throughout the day.

That includes a rally Friday morning at Washington Square Park organized by 100 Black Men of America, which is billed as a Justice for George event.

Other rallies and protest will follow much of what has been seen in the city over the past several weeks, including a march from Brooklyn over the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall.

Juneteenth has always commemorated freedom. It marks the date that slaves in Texas received word that they were free, more than 2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

This year, after the killing of George Floyd, many say Juneteenth is a time to call for action.

Earlier this week, Governor Cuomo declared Juneteenth a state holiday, acknowledging rampant, systemic discrimination and injustice.

"I want to be a force for change, and I want to help synergize this moment," Cuomo said. "And if Juneteenth is part of that, and a recognition of what happened, and an understanding of what happened, and an acknowledgement of that, great."

The governor said he hopes the New York state legislature will vote to make Juneteenth an official state holiday so new Yorkers can use it as a day to reflect on changes that need to be made.

WATCH: NY Gov. Cuomo declares Juneteenth a holiday for state workers
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Cuomo signed an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorknew york cityandrew cuomoblack lives matterholidayblack historygeorge floydrace in americaequal rightsjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
Growing demand to remove City Hall's Thomas Jefferson statue
What is Juneteenth? Its history, celebrations and future
Trump says his actions made Juneteenth 'very famous'
New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'This can't be real': NYC Dreamer speaks out on SCOTUS ruling
Coronavirus Updates: NYC 'final decision' Fri, NJ malls to reopen
AccuWeather: Warm and humid
NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare for Phase 2 reopening
Cuomo considers quarantine for travelers from Florida
NJ high school graduates honored with drive-by celebration
Exclusive: Officers told man killed in PD shooting had pellet gun
Show More
NYC's 2nd 'Black Lives Matter' mural to be painted on Staten Island
iPhone shortcut can automatically record police interactions
Growing demand to remove City Hall's Thomas Jefferson statue
American Airlines bans activist who refused to wear face mask
Environmental report finds Northport Middle School is safe to open
More TOP STORIES News