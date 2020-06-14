What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery: LIVE

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6256508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Join Jobina Fortson and National Geographic's Rachel Jones as they discuss the history of Juneteenth and what it means at this moment in America's history. Rachel's story "Why Juneteenth is a celebration of hope" can be found at NationalGeographic.com.