Monsanto Verdict: Jury awards $2 billion to Livermore couple who says Roundup caused cancer

$2 Billion in punitive damages award for Mr. and Mrs. Pilliod in Pilliod vs #Monsanto!! Jury still reading verdict. pic.twitter.com/UJrUsPfiHF — Baum Hedlund Law (@baumhedlund) May 13, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An Alameda County Superior Court jury ruled against Monsanto in another lawsuit claiming that its popular herbicide, Roundup, causes cancer.Alva and Alberta Pilliod of Livermore claim that exposure to Roundup caused both of them to develop non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. They said exposure from more than three decades of spraying Roundup on weeds in several properties was a substantial factor in causing their illness.The jury agreed, awarding the couple $1 billion each in punitive damages for a total of $2 billion. They were also awarded $55 million in compensatory damages.This follows nearly six weeks of testimony followed by closing arguments last Wednesday.Bayer, which now owns Monsanto, released a statement saying: