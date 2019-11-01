Disney World

Kansas girl stunned by surprise trip to Disney World for 8th birthday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. -- Colette Grier captured video of her daughter's reaction to receiving a surprise trip to Disney World for her birthday.

The Oct. 26 video shows the little one opening her gift bag at her home in Junction City, Kansas.

Inside her gift bag was a pair of Mickey Mouse ears that her parents purchased, unbeknownst to her, to wear for the trip. Grier then tells her daughter that they are all going to Disney World in Florida for a week and would be leaving the next day.

Grier told Storyful her daughter, who will be turning 8-years-old later this month, is a huge Disney fan and has been begging to be taken to Disney World for a year.

"All the while, I already had the trip booked but kept telling her, 'maybe one day.'"

The family decided to take the early birthday trip because Grier's husband will be deployed right before their daughter's actual birthday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvacationbirthdaydisneyfamilyfun stuffdisney world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney theme parks adding vegan options to every menu
Disney World balloon handler nearly carried away by winds
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman rescued after falling down into well in her back yard
Trick-or-treater injured, motorist killed in overnight storm
Reports: Mets plan to make Carlos Beltran their next manager
Woman beaten with pipe, boy slammed to ground in Bronx
NYC father charged with manslaughter after infant twin dies
Mother, child, 3, struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in NJ
Arrest made after children find razor blades in candy
Show More
Library's iconic lion statues restored after repairs
Sunny, blustery and cooler Friday
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
Video captures distracted woman fall onto train tracks
More TOP STORIES News