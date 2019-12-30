Society

McDonald's denies allegations that employee gave Kansas police officer coffee cup with insult

KANSAS CITY -- McDonald's is denying accusations that a Kansas police officer was handed a coffee with a an insult on it.

In a Facebook post, the department's police chief said one of his officers was given a cup that had an expletive written on it, followed by the world "pig."

The owner of that McDonald's franchise is disputing those allegations, claiming that video camera footage shows it was not one of the employees who wrote that message.

The chief later added that the fast food restaurant offered the officer a "free lunch."

This comes at the heels of other instances involving law enforcement and Starbucks.

Earlier this month, two uniformed Riverside County deputies were allegedly refused service at a location in Riverside and a few weeks before that, a police officer in Oklahoma received an order with the name "PIG" printed on the side of the cups.

EMBED More News Videos

Officer receives Starbucks cups with 'PIG' printed on label

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykansasmcdonaldspolice officercoffee
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Billboard crashes down on Bronx shopping center parking lot
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: What we know about the suspect
NY area leaders vow action after 'senseless' Hanukkah attack
NY woman named Powerball 'First Millionaire of 2020' finalist
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Fire department damaged by Christmas fire gets help from community
Show More
Sports reporter's husband reveals last message from wife
LIST: Top 10 baby names of the decade
Rideshare driver, passenger shot in Brooklyn
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
Tow truck driver nearly killed by out-of-control SUV
More TOP STORIES News