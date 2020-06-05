George Floyd

Kanye West attends Chicago protest, donates $2M to families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery & Breonna Taylor

CHICAGO -- Kanye West has donated $2 million to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

A representative for the rapper confirmed that some of the money donated would fully cover college tuition costs for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air.

Donations were also made to the legal teams of Arbery, who was gunned down while jogging in Georgia in February, and Taylor, who was killed in her home in Louisville in March. Friday would have been Taylor's 27th birthday.

West marched with protesters in his hometown of Chicago on Thursday night.

Largely peaceful protests following the deaths of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery have led to outbreaks of violence in many larger cities.

MORE: Kanye West joins Chiago Public Schools students at march demanding CPS cancel contract with CPD
The students want CPS to cancel its $33 million contract with CPD and reinvest that money in their schools.

