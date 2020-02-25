Society

Ken Rosato heads to Queens for 'Magic of Storytelling'

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Disney's "Magic of Storytelling" campaign made its way to Queens Tuesday.

Eyewitness News Ken Rosato read to young students at PS 160 Walter Francis Bishop Magnet School of the Arts in Jamaica.

The students listened to him read one of her favorite books and also shared their own favorites.

Reading Partners helped WABC organize the event.

The "Magic of Storytelling" campaign aims to emphasize the joy and importance of reading. Post a photo of you reading your favorite childhood book to the kiddos in your life and #MagicofStorytelling!

For every "shelfie" posted on Twitter or Instagram with #MagicOfStoryTelling, Disney will donate a new book to First Book. So pick a book, take a shelfie, post on Twitter or Instagram, and help bring the knowledge of books to kids.

Click here to learn more.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityjamaicaqueensbooksdisneymagic of storytelling
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected carjacker dead after police shooting, chase in NYC
School bus driver in deadly NJ crash to be sentenced
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Los Angeles
Biggest travel scams and how to avoid them
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Students to see Broadway's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' free at MSG
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
Show More
Singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat
AccuWeather: Spotty drizzle, damp
NYPD hires nurses to assist officers with homeless outreach
Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college admission scandal
Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent for Christians
More TOP STORIES News