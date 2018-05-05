ROYAL FAMILY

Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

EMBED </>More Videos

Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince. (Kensington Palace/Twitter)

LONDON --
Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince - and one shows Prince Louis being cuddled by three-year-old big sister Princess Charlotte.

One of the photos was snapped when Louis was just three days old. He was born April 23 and went home the same day.

The two snapshots were released by Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and were taken by Kate at their home in Kensington Palace. Big brother Prince George, 4, is not in the photos.

A palace statement said William and the duchess are "very pleased" to share the photos.

It said the royal couple wants to thank the public for "all of the kind messages" received since Louis' birth.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalscelebrity babiescelebrity birthseuropeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL FAMILY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
Princess Diana would have been 57 on Sunday
PHOTOS: Prince George, Princess Charlotte at polo match
More royal family
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News