SOCIETY

KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder

EMBED </>More Videos

KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Want to win some money?

Well, name your baby Harland and KFC will pay you $11,000 towards college tuition.

KFC presented the contest as a way to honor its founder, Colonel Harland Sanders.

The fried chicken restaurant will give the prize to the first baby born on Sept. 9 named Harland.

Contestants will have 30 days to submit an application.

Sept. 9 was Colonel's birthday, and the $11,000 is a nod at his chicken's 11 herbs and spices.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykfccontestspregnancyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
Tenants forced out of NYC building finally returning home
After 63 years, 'Village Voice' ceases all publication
Gym tells woman she can't wear anti-Trump shirts
More Society
Top Stories
Police charge man with raping 11-year-old Brooklyn girl
U2 calls off concert after Bono suffers 'complete loss of voice'
LI parents urged to make alternate plans amid school bus dispute
Newark concert canceled after alleged shooting threats
NYPD change in marijuana arrest policy goes into effect
Man arrested after swastikas carved into FDNY ambulances
Man fatally shot in head outside IHOP in Bronx
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
Show More
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
DeVos: Schools can use federal money for guns
VIDEO: Woman smashes bus window, hits man with car
Cancer survivor uses Times Square billboard in search of new kidney
More News