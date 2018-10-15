SPRING, Texas --The car wash isn't typically a place you can get scared during the Halloween season, but one business in Texas is upping its game with some masked car wash attendants.
Family members captured their little ones screaming and hiding as a person in a Michael Myers masked crept upon each vehicle waiting at the car wash.
"I wanna go home! I wanna go home!" one of the kids cried out.
It turns out the the haunted car wash is a promotion at GFY Express Car Wash.
According to its website, patrons can get the scary once-over from costumed workers during the weekends in October and from October 26 to 30.
Customers just have to pay for a wash, which ranges from $6 to $20.
You can find out more about the haunted car wash on GFY Express' website.
