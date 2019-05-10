kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy

EMBED <>More Videos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a fourth little one on the way, their second baby to be born via surrogate, People reports.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

Kardashian West tweet Friday: "He's here and he's perfect!" A spokeswoman said in an email the baby was born Thursday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces.



The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple's second son after Saint.

Chicago, who's a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. Kardashian West said in 2017 that, after she suffered from placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies, doctors advised her that she wouldn't be able to carry another child.

SEE ALSO: Meghan Markle and other celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at some of the famous moms and dads who have been blessed with new additions so far this year



"I hated being pregnant," she told Elle Magazine last year. "But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it's the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody."

The reality TV star and beauty mogul also told the magazine at the time that four children would be her maximum.

"I don't think I could handle more than that," she said. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

The birth comes after Kardashian West disclosed she's studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.

It's been a big week for celebrity births: the Kardashian West baby arrived just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Amy Schumer's first baby with husband Chris Fischer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrity birthskim kardashiankanye westentertainmentcelebrity babies
RELATED
Celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
KIM KARDASHIAN
Kim Kardashian West defends law school studies in San Francisco
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area attorney mentors Kim Kardashian West, who wants to become a lawyer
Kim Kardashian studying to become a lawyer
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apparent chemical lab uncovered in Long Island garage
17-year-old girl brandishing chef's knife apologizes after officer shoots her 3 times
Sheriff: Woman breaks into home, pets dog, washes dishes, leaves
30 injured when school bus, car collide in Brooklyn
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
NJ woman accused of cyber trolling people across the world
Worker critical after falling down building shaft in Brooklyn
Show More
Puppy found beaten, burned in Coachella dumpster
Snake smells 'like Downy' after slithering into washing machine
Neighbors furious after pins placed around NYC tree to deter dogs
47 names added to NYPD 9/11 wall; O'Neill demands funding
Search for masked gunmen in fatal Newark shooting
More TOP STORIES News