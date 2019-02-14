Residents of senior center in East Harlem got a special delivery this Valentine's Day -- handmade cards from local kindergarten students.It's a small gesture from a group with big hearts.The cards were created by students from St. Ann School in East Harlem, and they dropped into Carter Burden Network senior center to spread a little holiday love.They were well aware the notes would be a hit."We need to show love with one another," one student said. "Happy and with love."And it wasn't just about the cards. It was also a chance for the kids to make new friends of a different age.The gesture meant a lot to Shirley Dixon, who lost her husband Arthur seven years ago this March."Little Edward, the one who gave me his card, he was adorable," she said. "It brought back nice warm memories, but of course made me a little sad because (Arthur's) not here. But the kids were precious."----------