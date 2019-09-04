walmart

Kroger asks shoppers to not openly carry firearms in stores

Kroger is now taking after Walmart and asking its shoppers not to openly carry firearms in stores anymore.

The grocery store chain is also urging elected leaders to pass laws to strengthen background checks and remove weapons from people found to pose a risk for violence.

Kroger stopped selling guns last year. The announcement comes just hours after Walmart asked customers to leave their guns at home.

Walmart will also stop selling ammunition that can be used in assault rifles.

READ MORE: Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition

EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter reports on Walmart discontinuing its sale of handgun ammunition.



RELATED LINKS:

New gun laws go into effect in Texas
New Texas gun laws expand rights to teachers, foster parents, and natural disaster survivors
More than 100 people rally for more gun control at Houston City Hall
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygun safetysocietygun controlel paso shootingshootinggun lawslawswalmartgrocery storeguns
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WALMART
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
'Armed masked man' scare at Walmart caused by airsoft gun shoplifting
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
Shopper asks for 'something that would kill 200 people'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Dorian moves toward US; rescues underway in Bahamas
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
NY district postpones 1st day of school after cyber threat
Teen swept away while swimming on Jersey Shore found dead
Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of assaulting
Woman who used wheelchair after suffering stroke dies in NYC fire
Woman stole ring, swapped for one worth $28K at Costco: Police
Show More
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
AccuWeather: Humid with afternoon thunderstorms
Couple arrested for burglary 3 years after $500K lottery win
Body of missing Ind. girl, 10, found in shed behind home; Stepmother charged
More TOP STORIES News