K.T. Nelson, breast cancer survivor speaks out

New York, NY -- Although women are usually the focus of breast cancer awareness month, men need attention as well. Kenneth Todd Nelson is a breast cancer survivor, who is also an ambassador for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. In an effort to save lives he has created the "Courage" candle to help fund free mammograms and screenings.
