Rockefeller Center rink in New York City opens amid coronavirus pandemic

The famous rink will welcome back skaters from now through January 21.
Due to health concerns, there's a limit on the number of skaters allowed at one time.
Tickets are available through appointment-only with daily hours between 9 a.m. and midnight.
The first day of skating won't start until 2 p.m., and only a few time slots were still available as of Friday afternoon.
The rink at Rockefeller Center first opened in 1936 and averages more than a quarter-million annual visitors.
