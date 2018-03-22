SOCIETY

Large crowd gathers over possible Banksy sighting in Chelsea

A crowed in Chelsea wondered if the elusive artist Banksy has struck again.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
A curious discovery in Chelsea Thursday evening had some people wondering if the elusive artist Banksy has struck again.

A large crowd gathered as several graffiti artists tagged a newspaper stand with a picture of a newspaper boy.

Eventually the words "Banksy is in NY" popped up on the newspaper the boy is carrying.

Another well-known graffiti artist named Al Diaz took credit for the piece, but some who were there were convinced one of the artists was Banksy.

