Larry King speaks out after deaths of his 2 kids weeks apart

FILE - Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in New York (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Longtime talk show host Larry King is speaking out amid the recent deaths of two of his children.

King said his son Andy King died unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28.

His daughter, Chaia King, died on August 20 shortly after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

He said both of his children were good and kind souls who will be greatly missed.

"Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child," King said in a statement posted to social media.

He thanked the public for their support but asked for time and privacy to heal.



