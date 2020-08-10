Netflix 'Last Chance U' stars carry man in wheelchair up California summit

Me and another coach took some players up mission peak yesterday. On our way down from the top, we met this guy named Filipe and his family. He was so close to the top but because of how steep and rocky it was, he couldn’t go any further. He had made it that far and asked if pic.twitter.com/4Oocrx1xfS — Cedric Lousi (@Cedric_Lousi) August 9, 2020

It was an honor helping someone, and I learned and found out more about my self and the impact I can have not only in on individual but an entire community. Blessed ! 🌎🙏🏾 — Chase (@Chase_Sims5) August 9, 2020

FREMONT, Calif. -- Oakland's Laney College football team won over the hearts of viewers in their breakout appearance on Netflix's popular docuseries "Last Chance U", but the players aren't done proving that they are true class.One of the coaches posted a Twitter video Sunday afternoon, saying he, another coach and some players were hiking up Mission Peak, outside of Fremont, California, when they came across a man named Filipe, who was in a wheelchair, hiking with his family.Coach Lousi says Filipe was close to the top, but couldn't quite make it up the final steep and rocky section. So, some other hikers pointed to an easier route, and the players helped Filipe reach the summit.A few players also tweeted about the experience, including Laney College running back Chase Sims.