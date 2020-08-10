Society

Netflix 'Last Chance U' stars carry man in wheelchair up California summit

By Andrew Morris
FREMONT, Calif. -- Oakland's Laney College football team won over the hearts of viewers in their breakout appearance on Netflix's popular docuseries "Last Chance U", but the players aren't done proving that they are true class.

One of the coaches posted a Twitter video Sunday afternoon, saying he, another coach and some players were hiking up Mission Peak, outside of Fremont, California, when they came across a man named Filipe, who was in a wheelchair, hiking with his family.


Coach Lousi says Filipe was close to the top, but couldn't quite make it up the final steep and rocky section. So, some other hikers pointed to an easier route, and the players helped Filipe reach the summit.



A few players also tweeted about the experience, including Laney College running back Chase Sims.

