SOCIETY

Yale graduate sues university for removing her over her depression

EMBED </>More Videos

A Yale graduate is suing her former school.

Eyewitness News
NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) --
A Yale University graduate is suing her former school, claiming she was removed from campus because she sought counseling for depression.

The alleged incident happened two years ago.

The woman says she sought counseling the same month that two students committed suicide.

She claims the school placed her on mandatory medical leave because they were worried about more negative publicity.

Yale would not comment on the lawsuit.

The woman alleges she was unlawfully held for involuntary treatment at Yale-New Haven Hospital and hospital staff illegally gave her medical information to Yale officials.

She was reinstated in the fall of 2017 and graduated this year.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylawsuitcollegedepressionNew HavenConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man sues British Airways for being seated next to obese passenger
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Anthony Johnson helps serve Thanksgiving turkeys to homeless
School public safety officer helps stranded children during height of snowstorm
More Society
Top Stories
Man shot while chasing bodega robbers in Queens
Investigation into crash that killed pregnant woman on Major Deegan
Body found amid search for fan who vanished during NFL game
Dad speaks out after son allegedly killed by 10-year-old
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings of couple in Queens
75 cases of measles now confirmed in Rockland County
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Ferry crew, Coast Guard rescue 4 boaters off New Jersey coast
Show More
Death toll rises to 76 in California wildfire with winds ahead
School public safety officer helps stranded children during height of snowstorm
Woman who died while on cruise fell off 14th story balcony
Anthony Johnson helps serve Thanksgiving turkeys to homeless
Police investigating deadly Newark hit and run
More News