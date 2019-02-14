We spoke with a few couples from the LGBQT Community for Valentine's Day to hear about their love.How they met, what they love most about each other, what values are important, what do they see in the future and what keeps them happy!The first couple, Christine and Barbara, were officially married last year but have been together since 2000. Christine is a singer, well known in the South Jersey area. She often performs in Asbury Park and we featured her song at the end of the video.Carolyn and Beth, have been riding in the NYC Pride Parade for many years with Sirens Women's Motorcycle club. They have been married since 2011.Jill and Christine live in Asbury Park and are recently married.The last couple seen in the video are Silvana and Robin, who have been together for 17 years.ABC7 wants to wish everyone a very Happy Valentine's Day! For more love stories or to share your love story, hash tag #ABC7NY on social media.