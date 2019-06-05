ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- As the nation continues to commemorate Pride Month, there was a milestone moment in Albany Wednesday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the LGBTQ pride flag would be raised over the State Capitol for the first time in New York State history.
The flag raising coincides with the opening of the LGBTQ Pride Month exhibit at the capitol.
The exhibit celebrates the New York State LGBTQ community and recognizes the meaningful political, cultural and artistic impacts of 16 LGBTQ New Yorkers.
We invite you to watch our special "ABC 7 Celebrates World Pride NYC" on Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. hosted by Ken Rosato on Channel 7. Then join our team of Ken, Lauren Glassberg, Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com beginning Sunday, June 30 beginning at 12:00 p.m.
Find more Pride stories from this year and year's past at abc7NY.com/pride.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
LGBTQ pride flag raised over NY State Capitol for 1st time in state history
PRIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More