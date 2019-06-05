pride

LGBTQ pride flag raised over NY State Capitol for 1st time in state history

By Eyewitness News
ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- As the nation continues to commemorate Pride Month, there was a milestone moment in Albany Wednesday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the LGBTQ pride flag would be raised over the State Capitol for the first time in New York State history.

The flag raising coincides with the opening of the LGBTQ Pride Month exhibit at the capitol.

The exhibit celebrates the New York State LGBTQ community and recognizes the meaningful political, cultural and artistic impacts of 16 LGBTQ New Yorkers.

We invite you to watch our special "ABC 7 Celebrates World Pride NYC" on Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. hosted by Ken Rosato on Channel 7. Then join our team of Ken, Lauren Glassberg, Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com beginning Sunday, June 30 beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Find more Pride stories from this year and year's past at abc7NY.com/pride.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalbanypridepride monthnew york state politicsflags
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIDE
Riding into Pride: Sirens to lead Pride March on motorcycles
WorldPride Welcome Center now open in Lower Manhattan
New mural commemorates anniversary of Stonewall uprising
Madonna to appear at Pride Island for WorldPride
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
46 ice cream trucks seized in New York City
Woman given 3 days to live at birth graduates NY college
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 NJ family members in Delaware
7-year-old boy struck by bullet in NYC, suspect seen fleeing
Man sought in abduction, sex assault of 9-year-old girl in CT
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
Dachshund named Buddy dies after being shot with BB gun on LI
Show More
Man found sleeping in stolen car flees cops, crashes into PD cruiser
AccuWeather: Some storms tonight, more Thursday
Man dies after random assault by stranger on NJ street
Dashcam shows crash that killed NJ college student, 2 others
Florida daycare worker charged with child abuse
More TOP STORIES News