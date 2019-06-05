LGBTQ pride flag raised over NY State Capitol for 1st time in state history

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- As the nation continues to commemorate Pride Month, there was a milestone moment in Albany Wednesday.Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the LGBTQ pride flag would be raised over the State Capitol for the first time in New York State history.The flag raising coincides with the opening of the LGBTQ Pride Month exhibit at the capitol.The exhibit celebrates the New York State LGBTQ community and recognizes the meaningful political, cultural and artistic impacts of 16 LGBTQ New Yorkers.----------