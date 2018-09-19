SOCIETY

3 young cancer patients on Long Island sworn in as police officers for a day

YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) --
It was an unforgettable moment for three young cancer patients on Long Island, as the trio who became friend at a support group were sworn in as Suffolk County police officers for the day.

Nine-year-old Zachary Cote, of Miller Place; 10-year-old Sean Hughes, of Port Jefferson; and 11-year-old Jesse Pallas, of Miller Place; thought they were visiting police headquarters for tour, but instead, they took the oath in front of their families and officers.

Throughout the day, the boys will work alongside detectives from the Identification Section, meet with Emergency Service Section officers, interact with police dogs and check out Highway Patrol cars and even a police helicopter.

The department became aware of the friends after a Suffolk County police sergeant met the boys during a cancer fundraiser and wanted to make them part of the SCPD family.

To cap off the day, Commissioner Geraldine Hart will present the boys with a proclamation, followed by a modified walk-out traditionally reserved for high-ranking members of the department when they retire.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycancerpolice officerYaphankSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
Mattress Mack gives $10K in furniture to disabled veteran
How neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath of Florence
Mom teaches son lesson with 'I am a bully' shirt
More Society
Top Stories
Mugshots: Police sergeant among 24 arrested in child sex sting
Police: Man rubbed produce on bare butt, then put it back
Ex-Marine pleads guilty to 2005 murders of girls, ages 8 and 9
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Resident of NJ group home dies after hit-and-run
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Barzee released from prison
Video: Suspects shatter glass door in jewelry heist
Show More
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Officer, wife accused of using dead mom's ID to steal $300K
Search for suspect in 2 Upper East Side gropings
More News