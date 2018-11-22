People in Roosevelt, Nassau County looking for a warm Thanksgiving meal Thursday did not have to go too far.Roosevelt-based Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral put on a free Thanksgiving Day dinner at the I Support Roosevelt Youth Center."I think it's a wonderful program for those of us who don't have family here in New York. We have somewhere to go on Thanksgiving," said Maryann Hojnacki of Roosevelt.Valerie Forde said this is her third year attending the event."They have done a fantastic job in the community, a very good job. And I appreciate that they do this for us," she said.Local high school students volunteered putting the food together on plates, while those with Theta Iota Omega - a chapter of a national community service sorority - helped hand out the meals."Before we enjoy our dinner later today, we thought it was a wonderful idea to share our blessings with others," said Theta Iota Omega member Nkenge Gilliam.Volunteer and fellow Theta Iota Omega member Wilma Tootle said helping out with events like this one is the right thing to do."When God has blessed you, you are to give back to others," she said.Pastor of the Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral, Arthur Mackey Junior, said the event reminds people of all they have to be thankful for."We have to stop and say, 'Thank you, Lord, for life. Thank you, Lord, for health. Thank you, Lord, for strength.'"----------