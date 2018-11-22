THANKSGIVING

Church sponsors free Thanksgiving meal in Nassau County

By
ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) --
People in Roosevelt, Nassau County looking for a warm Thanksgiving meal Thursday did not have to go too far.

Roosevelt-based Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral put on a free Thanksgiving Day dinner at the I Support Roosevelt Youth Center.

"I think it's a wonderful program for those of us who don't have family here in New York. We have somewhere to go on Thanksgiving," said Maryann Hojnacki of Roosevelt.

Valerie Forde said this is her third year attending the event.

"They have done a fantastic job in the community, a very good job. And I appreciate that they do this for us," she said.

Local high school students volunteered putting the food together on plates, while those with Theta Iota Omega - a chapter of a national community service sorority - helped hand out the meals.

"Before we enjoy our dinner later today, we thought it was a wonderful idea to share our blessings with others," said Theta Iota Omega member Nkenge Gilliam.

Volunteer and fellow Theta Iota Omega member Wilma Tootle said helping out with events like this one is the right thing to do.

"When God has blessed you, you are to give back to others," she said.

Pastor of the Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral, Arthur Mackey Junior, said the event reminds people of all they have to be thankful for.

"We have to stop and say, 'Thank you, Lord, for life. Thank you, Lord, for health. Thank you, Lord, for strength.'"

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societythanksgivingNassau CountyRoosevelt
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THANKSGIVING
AccuWeather Alert: Single digit wind chills for Thanksgiving
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
How many calories will your Thanksgiving meal cost you?
More thanksgiving
SOCIETY
How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Eyewitness News helps celebrate Thanksgiving in Bowery
NJ police department mentoring Korean-American students
More Society
Top Stories
Despite cold, balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NY State Sen. José Peralta dies of apparent heart attack
Queens native is first-ever DACA recipient to be Rhodes Scholar
How to haggle for dollars when buying holiday presents
Video: Woman drops baby from burning apartment to bystander
Exclusive: Pastor speaks out about lawsuit against former church
AccuWeather Alert: Single digit wind chills for Thanksgiving
Baby surprise: Ape on birth control has baby
Show More
2 cars separate from Amtrak train bound for NYC
3-alarm house fire in Staten Island injures 3 firefighters
LIRR delays along Babylon and south shore branches
Official: Husband, wife, kids killed before NJ mansion fire
1 dead, 5 hurt in 4-car crash, fire on Brooklyn Bridge
More News