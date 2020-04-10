coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: LI police help to surprise 2 children for their birthdays

BELLPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- Two children on Long Island got some help celebrating their birthdays in the era of social distancing.

Sufflok County police officers from several different units made a surprise visit to Bellport Friday to celebrate Hayley Tresham's 9th birthday.

The officers blared their lights and sirens and Hayley's friends and relatives joined the parade of cars and showered her with gifts.

"She was so sad that she wasn't having her party," Hayley's grandmother Joanne Baggs said. "This is over the top spectacular. She will remember this for the rest of her life."

Just around the corner the parade continued to celebrate the birthday of Roberto Cancel who turned 5 years old. It was a dream come true for, Roberto who wants to become a police officer when he grows up.

"I sent a message on Instagram," Roberto's mother Darcie Cancel said. "And got a phone call two days later, there is going to be cop cars and motorcycles. I was like oh my God."

The parade included officers from the emergency services section and the motorcycle unit along with the K-9 section.

