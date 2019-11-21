LINCOLN SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Upper West Side.
The Lincoln Square holiday tree arrived to its new home in Dante Park on Wednesday after a journey from Domes Tree Farm in Bliss, New York.
It will now be decorated in time for the 20th annual Winter's Eve celebration.
This year's headliner is Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes.
WABC Meteorologist Amy Freeze will kick off the festivities with the tree lighting on December 2.
You can watch live coverage of the festive celebration on Channel 7 during Eyewitness News at 5:30.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Lincoln Square holiday tree arrives ahead of Winter's Eve celebration in NYC
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More