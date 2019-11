Lincoln Square holiday tree arrives ahead of Winter's Eve celebration in NYC

LINCOLN SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Upper West Side.The Lincoln Square holiday tree arrived to its new home in Dante Park on Wednesday after a journey from Domes Tree Farm in Bliss, New York.It will now be decorated in time for the 20th annual Winter's Eve celebration.This year's headliner is Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes.WABC Meteorologist Amy Freeze will kick off the festivities with the tree lighting on December 2.You can watch live coverage of the festive celebration on Channel 7 during Eyewitness News at 5:30.----------