"Little Free Library" ordered to shut down gets second chance

Michelle Charlesworth reports on the small community library in Point Pleasant.

POINT PLEASANT, New Jersey (WABC) --
A free lending library in New Jersey was ordered to shut down after being in violation of codes.

A Point Pleasant family decided to put the Little Free Library on their property to encourage a "neighborhood bookshare."

After an uproar on social media, the library in Point Pleasant will continue to be in service.

Borough administrators told the family that as long as the family moves the library ten feet farther onto their property, the library can continue onward.

Michelle Charlesworth reports from Point Pleasant in the media player above.

