Little girl grabs hose to help fight fire at neighbor's home in Westchester County

RYE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A little girl from Rye is being hailed as a hero for jumping into action to help fight a fire at a neighbor's home.The flames broke out Thursday at a multiple story dwelling, according to Rye police.The department posted on social media that Rye firefighters, with assistance from numerous surrounding agencies, quickly got the fire under control.All residents were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.But Ring camera video the department posted on Instagram captured the girl, named Ali, running to grab a hose and spraying water into a window that had smoke pouring out of it."We do want to recognize the bravery of a young lady by the name of Ali who instinctively ran out of her home and got her neighbor's hose in an attempt to put out the fire," the post read. "We applaud you Ali, great job!"----------