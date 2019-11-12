Society

New push to fight anti-Semitic violence in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- In response to the escalation in violent hate crimes in Brooklyn, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and Borough President Eric L. Adams joined local faith leaders, elected officials and community partners to fight back.

The leaders announced on Tuesday a new initiative aimed at curbing and reversing a recent rise in anti-Semitic violence and hate crimes in the borough.

The move comes as the NYPD reports a recent spike in hate crimes.

Brooklyn alone experienced at least 93 incidents of anti-Semitic violence, harassment, and vandalism in 2018.

That number includes 13 violent anti-Semitic assaults in Brooklyn alone.

These trends are reversible, say representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, when public officials, community and faith leaders, educators and others stand united against hate.

