George Floyd

George Floyd protests live updates: Demonstrators march into Manhattan

Thousands of protesters marched again in Manhattan, Brooklyn
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Large crowds of demonstrators angry over the George Floyd death gathered around New York City, closing the Manhattan Bridge as they marched from Brooklyn to Lower Manhattan on Sunday night.

Earlier, hundreds of people could be seen marching through Midtown, Manhattan on 5th Avenue, stopping briefly in Times Square before continuing south on Broadway.

The group appeared to be mostly peaceful and the sentiment was that they want justice. Several protesters said Sunday the focus should be peace.

"Come in peace, say what you have to do, say what you have to say," one protester said. "Black lives matter. That's the message. Period. That's it. Look at this. Peaceful. That's all. Just hear us. Hear our cries."



At the same time, hundreds more protesters marched in on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, making their way toward Barclays Center. Protesters had been gathering outside the Barclays Center throughout the day Sunday where police remained on the perimeter.

Later Sunday evening, protesters marched across the Manhattan Bridge, stopping all lanes of traffic, as they chanted "Black Lives Matter."



In Lower Manhattan, the protesters faced a mass of police officers, but the situation while tense remained non-violent.



Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wasn't considering a curfew after largely peaceful protests around the city Saturday gave way to scattered clashes between police and protesters later in the evening.

Demonstrators smashed shop windows, threw objects at officers, torched and battered police vehicles and blocked roads.

The mayor blamed much of the violence on a small group of well-organized "anarchists."

EMBED More News Videos

NYC Mayor denounced "an explicit agenda of violence" among some "anarchist movement" protesters



He described them as "people who came to do violence in a systematic and organized fashion." He denounced "an explicit agenda of violence" among some "anarchist movement" protesters and, overall, he said the NYPD demonstrated "tremendous restraint."

There was no loss of life and no major injuries on Saturday, he said.

Multiple police vehicles were set on fire or defaced with graffiti, while 345 people were arrested.

Daytime marches blocked traffic but were mainly peaceful evolved at night into projectile throwing and the torching of police vehicles. 47 sustained damaged, officials said.

33 police officers were injured in demonstrations throughout parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan.
EMBED More News Videos

For the third night in a row, protesters are coursing through the streets of New York City Saturday night. (@buckyturco/Twitter)


Credit: @buckyturco/Twitter

Police faced criticism after video circulated on social media that appeared to show a police SUV pushing a metal barrier into a crowd of demonstrators. Mayor de Blasio said in a late night news conference Saturday the police were put in an impossible situation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called for an investigation.

"There were many things done right by the NYPD, there were also mistakes that must be investigated," he said.

De Blasio added many protestors were out of control putting officers in bad positions.
"You have to be in those officers' shoes," NYPD Police Commissioner Shea said of the footage.

EMBED More News Videos

NYPD Police Commissioner Shea discusses police vehicle driving thru protestors



The investigation will be led by the city's corporation counsel and Department of Investigation commissioner.

Earlier, Shea on Twitter applauded the efforts of police officers under extreme circumstances.

"What we saw in New York City last night and the night before was not about peaceful protest of any kind. It was not about civil disobedience. It was not about demonstrating against police brutality," he wrote. "What it was, quite frankly, was a mob bent solely on taking advantage of a moment in American history, to co-opt the cause of equality that we all must uphold, to intentionally inflict chaos, mayhem, and injury just for the sake of doing so."



In Flatbush, police had to use pepper spray because some people in the crowd resorted to throwing bottles and other objects at officers, with more NYPD vehicles vandalized and set on fire.

The mother of Ramarly Graham marched too. In 2012 in the Bronx, Graham was shot and killed by an NYPD officer, and manslaughter charges against the officer were dropped. The graham family was later awarded nearly $4 million to settle their civil lawsuit.



In Manhattan, protesters left behind a trail of destruction from trash cans set on fire to graffiti. NYPD said there were several instances where their officers were threatened, glass bottles thrown at them and taunted.

On Friday night, video surfaced on social media showing a woman being violently shoved to the ground by an NYPD officer near the Barclays Center. In addition, two sisters from the Catskills were arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD van occupied by four officers during Friday night's violent protests in Brooklyn. No one was burned.

Shea said his officers will work with demonstrators.

"We're going to make sure that everyone has the right to peacefully protest and assemble," Shea said said at a briefing with the mayor. "But we are not going to tolerate destruction of property, having our officers put into harm's way or any civilians put into harm's way."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the National Guard is on standby and that hundreds of additional troopers are being made available in Rochester and Buffalo.

"We expect additional protests tonight and we're preparing for such," Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

The governor also said state Attorney General Letitia James's investigation into actions by NYPD officers will include any protests held Sunday night.

Cuomo urged non-violence, saying "Burning down your own house never works and never makes sense...it dishonors Mr. Floyd's death. Mr. Floyd was not violent. Mr. Floyd was compliant."

EMBED More News Videos

New York Gov. Cuomo said violence can create a scapegoat to shift the blame.



Similar protests flared around the nation in response to the Minnesota death of George Floyd. Floyd, who was black, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.

RELATED STORIES:

NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters

Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground during Floyd protests

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC

Minneapolis Park Police release bodycam footage near George Floyd's in-custody death

3 people, including Catskills woman, face federal charges in Molotov police attacks: source

Brooklyn protests: Calls for review of violent protests, police response; hundreds arrested

1 federal officer killed, 1 critically hurt near California protest in 'act of domestic terrorism'

Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder

Mayor de Blasio urges protesters to remain peaceful, socially distant

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citybrooklynunion squaremanhattanprotestnypdvandalismbrooklyn newsgeorge floydviolencepolice brutalitypolicenyc newsmanhattan news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
NJ officer praised for joining front line of George Floyd protest
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
NYPD believes groups of agitators infiltrating NYC protests
Peaceful protest in Brooklyn day after more than 100 arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC stores destroyed by looters, riots during George Floyd protests
NYPD believes groups of agitators infiltrating NYC protests
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
Mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
Christo, artist known for massive, fleeting displays, dies
Peaceful protest in Brooklyn day after more than 100 arrested
Show More
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Local TV, radio reporter attacked while covering Brooklyn protests
Target temporarily closing some stores due to protest dangers
Mother, 2 children found dead in Queens; police investigating
Hair salons, barbershops in Connecticut allowed to reopen Monday
More TOP STORIES News