Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and balloon inflation: Everything you need to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Millions of people will descend upon Manhattan on Wednesday and Thursday for New York City's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Here's what you need to know from street closures to who's performing.
The giant balloons are inflated between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Visitors can enter at West 73rd Street and Columbus Avenue to walk the route that stretches around the Museum of Natural History (between West 77th and West 81st Streets).
This year's characters include Astronaut Snoopy. The world's most beloved beagle is getting his 8th makeover for 2019 and this one is out of this world!
Other balloons:
Green Eggs and Ham (new)
Love Flies Up To The Sky (new)
Smokey Bear (new)
Spongebob Squarepants & Gary (new)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Goku
Harold the Fireman
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Of course, streets will be closed in the area because of the inflation event.
Central Park West will be closed from West 73rd Street to West 85th Street beginning Noon Wednesday, November 27th through Noon Thursday, November 28th.
The 79th Street Transverse will be closed from Noon Wednesday, November 27th through Noon Thursday, November 28th.
With high winds expected in the AccuWeather forecast, the balloons could be grounded or kept lower than usual, but authorities say the ultimate decision will not be made until Thursday morning.
More than 3.5 million people attend the parade each year, according to NYC Tourist.
The best advice is to get there early! Arrive no later than 6:30am to get the best viewing spots available - and don't bring a lawn chair!
The parade begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until about noon.
The official viewing area is located on 34th Street isalso the most crowded area. Another insider tip is skip the official viewing area and line up on Central Park West.
In addition to the famous balloons, this year's parade performers including Billy Porter, Celine Dion, Idina Menzel, K-pop group NCT 127, Lea Michele and many more.
We hear Santa Claus will be making a special appearance too!
More than 8,000 people participate in the parade each year.
The first ever Macy's Parade was actually held on Christmas Day in 1924. Two-hundred-fifty thousand people attended that parade, featuring clowns, cowboys, floats and animals from the Central Park Zoo. The giant balloons didn't come along until 1927
when Felix the Cat joined the event.
If you are trying to get around Manhattan on Thanksgiving Day, your best bet is probably mass transit. The following streets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day Parade, according to NYC Department of Transportation:
Formation:
Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
Route:
Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway
Broadway between 59th Street and 58th Street
59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
Dispersal:
33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue
34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue
36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
40th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
7th Avenue between 33rd Street and 40th Street
Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street
Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):
40th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
6th Avenue between 34th Street and 33rd Street
8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street
Click here to download a printable map from New York City DOT.
