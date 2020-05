More George Floyd protests planned in NYC after another night of clashes, violence

EMBED >More News Videos For the third night in a row, protesters are coursing through the streets of New York City Saturday night. (@buckyturco/Twitter)

What you’ve endured these last couple of days and nights—like much of 2020, so far—was unprecedented. In no small way, I want you to know that I’m extremely proud of the way you’ve comported yourselves in the face of such persistent danger... pic.twitter.com/1ez0Ar17Ex — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) May 31, 2020

A few minutes ago the NYPD started grabbing stragglers who had left the FDR— NYPD crossed the barrier to make arrests #nycprotests #protests #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/vaF8Nm7AUm — Geoff Class 🗡Caballeras on Webtoons🐴 (@gfclass) May 30, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More protests over the George Floyd death are planned Sunday after thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of New York City again on Saturday blocking traffic, setting fires, and scuffling with police.Multiple police vehicles were set on fire or defaced with graffiti, while 345 people were arrested in New York City Saturday night into Sunday morning.Daytime marches blocked traffic but were mainly peaceful evolved at night into projectile throwing and the torching of police vehicles . 47 sustained damaged, officials said.33 police officers were injured in demonstrations throughout parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan. None of the injuries is life-threatening, but some are serious.Police faced criticism after video circulated on social media that appeared to show a police SUV pushing a metal barrier into a crowd of demonstrators. Mayor de Blasio said in a late night news conference Saturday the police were put in an impossible situation."I wish the officers found a different approach," the mayor said. "The protesters on that video did the wrong thing to surround that police car."De Blasio said many of those protestors were out of control, but also saying some of his officers were put in bad positions.NYPD Commissioner Shea on Twitter applauded the efforts of police officers under extreme circumstances."What we saw in New York City last night and the night before was not about peaceful protest of any kind. It was not about civil disobedience. It was not about demonstrating against police brutality," he wrote. "What it was, quite frankly, was a mob bent solely on taking advantage of a moment in American history, to co-opt the cause of equality that we all must uphold, to intentionally inflict chaos, mayhem, and injury just for the sake of doing so."Governor Cuomo is promising an investigation into those protests.In Flatbush, police had to use pepper spray because some people in the crowd resorted to throwing bottles and other objects at officers , with more NYPD vehicles vandalized and set on fire.The mother of Ramarly Graham marched too. In 2012 in the Bronx, Graham was shot and killed by an NYPD officer, and manslaughter charges against the officer were dropped. The graham family was later awarded nearly $4 million to settle their civil lawsuit.In Manhattan, protesters left behind a trail of destruction from trash cans set on fire to graffiti.NYPD said there were several instances where their officers were threatened, glass bottles thrown at them and taunted.On Friday night, video surfaced on social media showing a woman being violently shoved to the ground by an NYPD officer near the Barclays Center. In addition, two sisters from the Catskills were arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD van occupied by four officers during Friday night's violent protests in Brooklyn. No one was burned.NYPD Commissioner Shea said his team is trying to deescalate the situation, but it is hard to deescalate when their lives are being threatened.De Blasio says many of those arrested are from out of town."If you went out peacefully to make a point about the need for change, you have been heard and change is coming in this city," the mayor said. "Those who are there simply to create violence, those who are out there to express hatred against our police officers, we won't tolerate that. If you're out there to commit an act of violence, you are getting to be arrested."PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC ----------