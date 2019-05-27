Memorial Day ceremony held aboard Intrepid in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5318440" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller has more on the Memorial Day ceremony.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The Intrepid is once again hosting an emotional ceremony on Memorial Day honoring our fallen heroes.Monday's event includes the unfurling of a 100-foot American flag, the playing of taps, a flyover by Navy jets, and a ceremonial wreath laying.During that wreath laying, you can expect to see Ed Coyne, he's 95 years old and a veteran of World War II who once worked on the Intrepid.Also on hand will be Lieutenant Jack McCain. He is the son of the late Senator John McCain, who of course was also a veteran of the Navy during the Vietnam War.Mayor Bill de Blasio is also expected to deliver remarks among hundreds of veterans and their families.