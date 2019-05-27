Memorial Day ceremony held aboard Intrepid in New York City

Monday's event includes the unfurling of a 100-foot American flag, the playing of taps, a flyover by Navy jets, and a ceremonial wreath laying.
During that wreath laying, you can expect to see Ed Coyne, he's 95 years old and a veteran of World War II who once worked on the Intrepid.
Also on hand will be Lieutenant Jack McCain. He is the son of the late Senator John McCain, who of course was also a veteran of the Navy during the Vietnam War.
Mayor Bill de Blasio is also expected to deliver remarks among hundreds of veterans and their families.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube