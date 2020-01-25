LIVE | Lunar New Year celebrations in New York City

It marks the end of the coldest days, as people welcome spring and what it brings along such as planting and harvests, new beginnings and fresh starts. The holiday's purpose is to clean house, purifying evilness and assuring good and fineness year for the home's inhabitants.
On Saturday, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m., abc7NY is streaming the 21st New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival on Grand Street in Sara D. Roosevelt Park on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The event will feature live performances, including singing and dancing, and vendors.
Then on Sunday, Feb. 9, starting at 1 p.m., abc7NY will provide live stream coverage of the annual Lunar New Year Parade in Manhattan's Chinatown, featuring amazing visuals, delicious treats and mesmerizing cultural performances.
Parade route: Mott & Canal to Chatham Square to East Broadway towards the Manhattan Bridge, completing on Eldridge and Forsyth Streets towards Grand Street next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park.
