LIVE | Lunar New Year celebrations kick off in New York City

They were treated to traditional singing, dance and other live performances, a mayoral proclamation, well-wishes from a host of state and local officials and a spectacular fireworks display.
The festivities at Sara D. Roosevelt Park, which also featured remarks from WABC-TV President and General Manager Debra O'Connell and Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim, were streamed live on abc7ny.com and abc7ny's social media platforms.
This year's celebrations usher in the Year of Rat.
The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is celebrated in China and other Asian countries that begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends on the first full moon of the lunar calendar (15 days later).
It marks the end of the coldest days, as people welcome spring and what it brings along such as planting and harvests, new beginnings and fresh starts. The holiday's purpose is to clean house, purifying evilness and assuring good and fineness year for the home's inhabitants.
Happy New Year! It’s the year of the rat— Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) January 25, 2020
My foo lions are ready to celebrate! The pair belonged to my parents. It makes me so happy whenever I see them! @abc7ny #chinesenewyear2020 pic.twitter.com/1II9XXxnGx
Saturday's events mark the beginning of the community's annual 15-day Lunar New Year observance that culminates with a parade through Manhattan's Chinatown.
That event gets underway on Sunday, February 9 at 1 p.m. abc7NY will provide live streaming coverage of the parade, which features amazing visuals, delicious treats and mesmerizing cultural performances.
Parade route: Mott & Canal to Chatham Square to East Broadway towards the Manhattan Bridge, completing on Eldridge and Forsyth Streets towards Grand Street next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park.
RELATED: What each food symbolizes during Lunar New Year
