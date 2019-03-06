Recycling pickup cancelled in Mount Vernon, New York after trucks fail inspection

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Citywide recycling was cancelled Wednesday in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, and city officials warned garbage collection may be cancelled on Thursday.
The reason: eight of the city's functioning garbage trucks failed road-safety inspections Wednesday morning.
The Mount Vernon Department of Public Works is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss problem.
The development comes one day after a malfunctioning garbage truck crashed into a car before crashing into a Westchester County home.
Just last month, the mayor of Mount Vernon warned that half the city's garbage trucks don't work.
Officials say they hope to be able to get the garbage trucks back on the road by Friday or Saturday.
