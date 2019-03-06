Society

Recycling pickup cancelled in Mount Vernon, New York after trucks fail inspection

EMBED <>More Videos

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Citywide recycling was cancelled Wednesday in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, and city officials warned garbage collection may be cancelled on Thursday.

The reason: eight of the city's functioning garbage trucks failed road-safety inspections Wednesday morning.

The Mount Vernon Department of Public Works is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss problem.

The development comes one day after a malfunctioning garbage truck crashed into a car before crashing into a Westchester County home.

Just last month, the mayor of Mount Vernon warned that half the city's garbage trucks don't work.

Officials say they hope to be able to get the garbage trucks back on the road by Friday or Saturday.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkwestchester countymount vernonrecyclingtrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LI man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
Debris falls from NYC subway platform, pierce windshield
Homeless veteran pleads guilty in $400,000 GoFundMe scam
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
Barking dogs could soon land owners in trouble in NJ town
19 hurt, 2 critically, in Bronx apartment fire
Search for bicyclist who shot Uber passenger in Brooklyn
Show More
Sex assault charges may be dropped for ex-NYPD cops accused of raping teen
16-year-old Brooklyn girl missing since Sunday
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
New York City to dedicate 4 new memorials to women
Man shot by police in Harlem apartment building arrested before
More TOP STORIES News