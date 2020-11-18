Society

Stand Up for Heroes goes virtual amid pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An annual event to help honor and raise money for veterans and military families is going virtual.

Stand Up for Heroes, which raises money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, will take place Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

The virtual night of hope, healing and laughter will help raise money for vets and their families. It will be hosted by Jon Stewart and Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Prince Harry and Bruce Springsteen will all take part.

Woodruff is a member of the ABC News family. He and a cameraman were seriously hurt covering the war in Iraq in 2006.

You can watch it right here at 9 p.m., on the ABC 7 New York mobile app, or watch on TV by downloading the app for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku. To download the free app, search "ABC 7 New York" on your streaming home devices.



You can also click here to watch.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyveteransstand up for heroesu.s. & worldjon stewartfundraisercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY: Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire inside NYC building
NYC schools close through Thanksgiving, move to remote learning
Confusion & whiplash: Parents, NYC officials frustrated over school closure
Small owl discovered in Rockefeller Christmas tree
Knife attack breaks out in IHOP after mask argument
Coronavirus Live Updates: NYC headed toward more restrictions
Video: 2 suspects attack woman in elevator over masks
Show More
The Countdown: Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
Knicks select Obi Toppin with 8th pick in NBA Draft
Rapper seen on video with flamethrower on top of bus surrenders
Not cooking this Thanksgiving? These restaurants are offering takeout
250,000 COVID deaths: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
More TOP STORIES News