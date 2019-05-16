Society

New museum celebrating the history of the Statue of Liberty opens

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- She has been turning heads in New York Harbor since 1886 and now there's another reason to visit the Statue of Liberty: A new museum, which opens on Thursday.

Inside, there are artifacts and old souvenirs. You can touch a model of the statue's foot, and swipe through images of her design.

There's an inspiration gallery, where you can add your photos and reflections to a growing digital display.

And at the immersive theater, the story of the statue comes to life. Visitors can learn about her history, her construction, and what she stands for.

EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the museum's opening.



For the museum architects, there were some challenging parameters.

"How do we make this a really meaningful experience without making it this monster of a building that starts to compete with the real reason you're out here, which is to see the statue," said Cameron Ringness, of FXCollaborative.

A museum used to be housed in the base of the statue, but because of overcrowding, few people were able to see all the artifacts.

The new space allows for more exhibits and many more visitors, who can feel like they're flying through the inside of the statue.
They can also get a sense of scale, with the original torch in direct view of the one that replaced it in 1986, as well as enjoy the panoramic vistas.

"It's amazing, and a view like no other," said Stephen Briganti, president of the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation.

He anticipates thousands of people will make it a point to visit the museum when they come to see the statue.

"It's there for everybody, and it's there with the understanding that it stands for liberty," he said. "How can you fight with that? Democracy, freedom, we all want that."

An opening gala was held Wednesday night with performances by Tony Bennet and Gloria Estefan. There was also a speech by Seth Myers and keynote speaker Oprah Winfrey who reminded us of how so many immigrants were first introduced to Lady Liberty.

"A ship would pull toward the harbor, and there she stood. 151-foot tall goddess holding a beacon of light," Oprah said.

Access to the museum is free with the purchase of a ferry ticket to Liberty Island.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citystatue of libertymuseums
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Opening celebration held for new Statue of Liberty Museum
New museum celebrates the history of the Statue of Liberty
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces run for president
Man arrested in sex abuse of unconscious hospital patient
71 percent of young people are ineligible to join military, data shows
Woman found dead after fire in Queens NYCHA building
Helicopter crash lands in Hudson River off Manhattan's West Side
Man poses as attorney to scam grandparents out of cash
Elementary students hit by teen driver passing school bus
Show More
College student who died confronting gunman honored
Metal beam crashes through windshield
LI couple accused of killing 2 puppies, injuring 3rd
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and seasonable
Man arrested in violent bias attack on bus in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News