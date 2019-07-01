nyc pride march

Barclays Center to host WorldPride 2019 Opening Ceremony tonight

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Barclays Center in Brooklyn will host the opening ceremony of WorldPride Wednesday night, with a star-studded lineup and hosted by EGOT winner and host of "The View" Whoopi Goldberg.

There will be performances by Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Chaka Khan, Ciara, Daya, Todrick Hall and others.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and benefits the Ali Forney Center, Immigration Equality, and SAGE - three leading organizations in the LGBTQIA+ movement based in New York City.

"I've been a longtime advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community, and this year marks a pivotal moment within our storied history and fight for equality," Goldberg said. "Hosting a WorldPride event is an absolute honor, and I am delighted be a part of the Opening Ceremony."

Lauper, iconic performer for the LQBTQIA+ community and New Yorkers alike, headlines the talent line-up.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the WorldPride Opening Ceremony," she said. "I can't wait to celebrate with my LGBTQIA+ friends and family from across the world."

A songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, entrepreneur and activist, Chaka Khan has influenced generations of recording artists. Throughout her legendary career, Chaka has released 22 albums and racked up ten #1 Billboard magazine charted songs, seven RIAA certified gold singles and ten RIAA certified gold and platinum albums.

Ciara, a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, model and actress has sold more than 23 million records and 16 million singles worldwide, including chart-topping hits "Goodies," "Ride," "Oh," "1, 2 Step," "Body Party," and "I Bet."

"In celebration of WorldPride 2019 | Stonewall 50, NYC Pride is dedicated to broadening its commitment to serving the LGBTQIA+ community," said Chris Frederick, Executive Director of NYC Pride, "Every ticket sold to this 10,000-seat event is supporting some of the best service and advocacy work being done in our community by Ali Forney Center, Immigration Equality and SAGE."

Tickets for the WorldPride Opening Ceremony are available at https://2019-worldpride-stonewall50.nycpride.org/events/opening-ceremony.

The March on Sunday, June 30, 2019, is free and open to the public. No tickets are necessary.

We invite you to join our team of Ken, Lauren Glassberg, Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com beginning Sunday, June 30 beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Find more Pride stories from this year and year's past at abc7NY.com/pride.

CLICK HERE to learn more about this year's march.

