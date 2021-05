George Floyd rally held in New York City to mark 1 year since his death

EMBED >More News Videos Marches were held on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder - which is on Tuesday.

EMBED >More News Videos A teenager walked into a restaurant in Jersey City on Wednesday afternoon with a newborn, handed the baby to a customer and then left.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A rally for George Floyd is happening in New York City Sunday to mark one year since his death.Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest, while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe.The event started at Brooklyn Borough Hall on Joralemon Street at 10 a.m.Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, and other activists will lead the rally through the city.On Saturday, rallies were held on Long Island near Roosevelt Field Mall in Nassau County and another in Suffolk County at Wyandanch Park.----------